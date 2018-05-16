Tesco Fire Pit Thai Chicken Steaks 300G

- Energy351kJ 83kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 548kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast with a green thai style coconut seasoning.
- Marinated with lemongrass, coriander and ginger.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (93%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Extract, Modified Tapioca Starch], Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Green Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Coriander, Ancho Chilli, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Ginger, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Turmeric, Oregano, Fenugreek, Lemon Grass Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (64g**)
|Energy
|548kJ / 130kcal
|351kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Protein
|25.3g
|16.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 256g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
