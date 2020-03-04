Glade Air Freshener Plum Passion Pulse 18Ml
- Bring out the best in you with Glade Sense & Spray Plum Passion Pulse. Notes of tart plum and thyme revitalise you, as fierce purple dahlia and tonka beans fuel your need to succeed. Tune in to your true self and freshen any room in your home when you need it most with Glade Sense & Spray motion air freshener. The battery-operated holder conserves refills using motion sensor technology, automatically releasing a burst of fragrance infused with essential oils into the air when you pass by or turn on the light. Or simply press the boost button for an extra burst.
- In motion sensor air freshener boost button can be pressed at any time for an extra burst whenever you need it
- Battery operated air freshener spray conserves refills by switching to lock-out mode for 20 minutes after spraying
- Sense & Spray (with 180° design) lock-out mode is 20 minutes depending on the switch setting
- Limited edition Plum Passion Pulse fragrance, passionately crafted to express your spirit
- Tune in to your true self with the notes of tart plum, revitalizing thyme, purple dahlia and tonka beans
- Pack size: 18ML
- A) The Unit automatically sprays fragrance when a shadow has been cast upon the sensor. After the units has sprayed, the sensor will turn off automatically and will not spray for 20 minutes. After the 20 minutes lockout, the unit is in active mode and ready to detect motion. Place assembled unit on flat surface or hang on the wall. B) Enjoy an instant burst of Glade fragrance anytime, press the boost button on the front of the unit. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not re-charge. Do not open battery or dispose in fire. May explode, leak or cause damage. Use "AA" battery only. Turn away from face.
18ml ℮
