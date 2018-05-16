Tesco 12 Mini White Pittas

- Energy206kJ 49kcal2%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 270kcal
Product Description
- 12 Wheat flour pitta breads.
- A simple classic. Shaped and baked to create a soft and light pitta pocket, ideal for dipping. Best enjoyed warm with a selection of houmous and dips.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Enzymes, Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins Temperature - Medium - Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn once.
Cooking Precautions
- After heating, this product may contain steam.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pitta (18g)
|Energy
|1146kJ / 270kcal
|206kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|55.0g
|9.9g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.8g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
