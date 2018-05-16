By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Mini White Pittas

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 12 Mini White Pittas
£ 0.70
£0.06/each
One pitta
  • Energy206kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Wheat flour pitta breads.
  • A simple classic. Shaped and baked to create a soft and light pitta pocket, ideal for dipping. Best enjoyed warm with a selection of houmous and dips.
  • A simple classic.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Enzymes, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins Temperature - Medium - Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn once.

Cooking Precautions

  • After heating, this product may contain steam.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pitta (18g)
Energy1146kJ / 270kcal206kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.8g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate55.0g9.9g
Sugars2.3g0.4g
Fibre4.0g0.7g
Protein8.8g1.6g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here