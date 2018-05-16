By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fire Pit 4 Mexican Inspired Beef Kebabs 300G

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Mexican Inspired Beef Kebabs 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
One kebab
  • Energy703kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ / 277kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef kebabs with mexican inspired seasoning on wooden skewers.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (90%), Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika Powder, Sugar, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cumin, Parsley, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cayenne Chilli, Oregano, Smoked Salt, Lime Oil, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: GRILL 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium - high grill for 16-18 minutes, turning occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kebab (61g**)
Energy1153kJ / 277kcal703kJ / 169kcal
Fat19.9g12.1g
Saturates9.1g5.6g
Carbohydrate2.4g1.5g
Sugars1.1g0.7g
Fibre1.1g0.7g
Protein21.6g13.2g
Salt1.1g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 244g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

