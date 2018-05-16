Tesco Fire Pit 4 Mexican Inspired Beef Kebabs 300G

- Energy703kJ 169kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ / 277kcal
Product Description
- Minced beef kebabs with mexican inspired seasoning on wooden skewers.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (90%), Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika Powder, Sugar, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cumin, Parsley, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cayenne Chilli, Oregano, Smoked Salt, Lime Oil, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: GRILL 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium - high grill for 16-18 minutes, turning occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.
Produce of
Made using beef from the U.K or Ireland
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kebab (61g**)
|Energy
|1153kJ / 277kcal
|703kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|19.9g
|12.1g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|21.6g
|13.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 244g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
