Glade Touch & Fresh Refill Plum Passion Pulse 10Ml

- Glade Touch & Fresh is a fast and efficient way to freshen up your home, delivering a concentrated fragrance in just one touch that will leave your home smelling fresh for hours. Bring out the best in you with the limited edition Plum Passion Pulse fragrance. Notes of tart plum and thyme revitalise you, as fierce purple dahlia and tonka beans fuel your need to succeed. Search “Glade Playlist” on Spotify.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Simply insert your Touch & Fresh Plum Passion Pulse refill and press on the circle to dispense fragrance infused with essential oils
- Limited edition Plum Passion Pulse fragrance, passionately crafted to express your spirit
- Tune in to your true self with the notes of tart plum, revitalizing thyme, purple dahlia and tonka beans
- Offers concentrated freshness* in a discreet and stylish design (*compared to fragrance concentration in Glade base aerosol)
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Simply insert the Glade Touch & Fresh refill into the holder and press the golden circle for a burst of freshness. 3 ways to use. 1. Standalone. 2. Attaching the dock to the wall. 3. In or out of the wall dock.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Using Product Information
