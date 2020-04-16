By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fried Egg Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack

Fried Egg Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.08/each

New

  • Add some fun to your table with these colourful egg napkins. Each pack contains 20 napkins.
  • 20 x Paper Napkins
  • 33 x 33cm
  • 3ply
  • FSC - Forests® for All Forever
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C111442, www.fsc.org

Information

Produce of

Made in the EU

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Colours may transfer when product is wet.

Name and address

  • Table Fun,
  • London,
  • SW4 6JP.

Return to

  • Table Fun,
  • London,
  • SW4 6JP.
  • Tel: +44 (0)20 7627 6767

Net Contents

20 x Napkin

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

