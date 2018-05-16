- ClearWater 5kg Chlorine Granules are an extremely simple way to disinfect a pool on a day-to-day basis. Using chlorine in swimming pools is vital for keeping water clean and hygienic. The best thing about the chlorine treatment is that it's so incredibly simple to apply. If water temperature exceeds 20°C then the recommended level of swimming pool chlorine granules can be directly applied. If, on the other hand, water temperature is lower than 20°C then the specified level of pool chlorine granules are dissolved in a plastic container before application. The chlorine granules rapidly dissolve in the water, evenly dispersing throughout a pool in no time at all. As with all chemical products, instructions and warnings should be followed and heeded extremely carefully. Thankfully the 5kg Chlorine Granules are clearly labelled with instructions and cautionary information.
- Stabilised chlorine granules disinfect pool water
- Extremely effective way to kill bacteria in pool water
- Rapid dissolve tablets - simple to apply
- Pack size: 5KG
