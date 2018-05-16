Clearwater Cleaning Pad
New
Product Description
- Clearwater Miracle Pad - 3 Pack
- Chemical Free
- Just Add Water to Rub Away Dirt & Grime
- The Clearwater Miracle Pad offers an upgrade on traditional magic sponges. The Clearwater Miracle Cleaning Pad offers a unique, environmentally friendly and chemical free way to clean your spa. You don't need detergent or bleach due to the way the sponge becomes rough when exposed to water. Simply add water to the pad and rub away dirt and grime. This makes the pad fantastic for cleaning spas and pools since there is no need to use potentially harmful chemicals near the water, so you don't have to drain your spa or pool every time you want to clean it.
- Three pack provides a unique chemical free way to clean surfaces
- Just add water to easily rub away dirt and grime
- Ideal for hot tubs, pools, outdoor and indoor cleaning
Information
