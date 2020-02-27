Tesco Bee Kind Insulated Bottle
Offer
Information
Warnings
- Warning: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid abrasives, solvents and bleach products. Keep your product away from direct heat to protect any plastic material from damage. Do not store dry ice or any carbonated drink as they may cause the stopper to eject forcefully. This product must not be used for keeping milk products or baby food warm or cool, to avoid the possibility of bacterial growth.
- Hot liquids can scald, please always use caution.
- Please keep product upright at all times.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Safety information
Using Product Information
