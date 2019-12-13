The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith
Offer
- The laugh-out-loud follow-up to the viral sensation THE WONKY
- DONKEY is finally here!
- The Wonky Donkey has a daughter in this hilarious picture book sequel
- to the runaway hit.
- Wonky Donkey had a child,
- it was a little girl.
- Hee Haw!
- Featuring playful verses by Craig Smith and charming illustrations
- by Katz Cowley, The Dinky Donkey follows the same formula
- that made its predecessor a worldwide hit. Readers will love the
- antics of this stinky punky plinky-plonky winky-tinky pinky funky
- blinky dinky donkey!
- The viral internet sensation of "The Scottish Granny" reading The
- Wonky Donkey story to her grandchild has been viewed over
- 3 million times, and the picture book, based on the popular song,
- has sold over 2 million copies worldwide.
