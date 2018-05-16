The Collective Dairy Kefir Vanilla 450G
New
Product Description
- Kefir Yoghurt with Madagascan Vanilla
- Reduced Sugar*
- *30% less sugar than other flavoured yoghurts based on a market average.
- Source of calcium†
- †Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- A tub full of kefir gut-ness!
- Enjoyed around the world for thousands of years, kefir is made much like a traditional yoghurt... by fermenting milk with live cultures.
- What sets kefir apart is the diverse blend and number of live cultures it boasts, ours is packed with a whopping 13 different strains!
- Nutritious and mighty tasty too, our thick 'n' creamy kefir makes the perfect brekkie or ultimate snack. Add a dollop to liven up a bowl of granola or fruit, or serve simply as it comes.
- British milk
- Great taste 2019
- With billions of gut-friendly cultures
- Natural ingredients
- 13 culture strains
- Source of protein
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
- Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
- Reduced sugar
- Source of calcium
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt (Milk) Fermented with Kefir Cultures**, Water, Concentrated Grape Juice, Blossom Honey (1.8%), Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Spent Madagascan Vanilla Bean, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Madagascan Vanilla Extract, **Contains 13 Live 'n' Active Cultures including: Bifidobacterium Lactis, L. Acidophilus, L. Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Infantis, L. Paracasei, L. Fermentum, S. Thermophilus, L. Delbrueckii Subsp. Lactis
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.Enjoy within 3 days of opening. For Use By, See Side of Tub.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- Mediaworks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
Return to
- UK: 0800 678 5197
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serve (150g)
|Energy
|414kJ/99kcal
|622kJ/149kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|7.1g
|- Of which Saturates
|3.3g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|13.7g
|- Of which Sugars
|7.5g
|11.3g
|Protein
|5.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.20g
|Calcium (NRV%)
|169mg (21%)
|254mg (32%)
|Vitamin B2 (NRV%)
|0.21mg (14%)
|0.31mg (22%)
|Vitamin B12 (NRV%)
|0.20µg (8%)
|0.30µg (12%)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|Sugars only from milk, fruit + honey
|-
|-
