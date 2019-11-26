Tesco Christmas Gingerbread
Product Description
- Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured icing.
- Oven baked and decorated for a fun, crunchy, sweet treat.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Egg
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- May contain soya, peanut, nuts and milk.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
35g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each biscuit (36g)
|Energy
|1849kJ / 439kcal
|666kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|71.5g
|25.7g
|Sugars
|29.3g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.2g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
