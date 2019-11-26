By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Christmas Gingerbread

Tesco Christmas Gingerbread
£ 0.60
£0.60/each

New

Each biscuit
  • Energy666kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1849kJ / 439kcal

Product Description

  • Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured icing.
  • Oven baked and decorated for a fun, crunchy, sweet treat.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  May contain soya, peanut, nuts and milk.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

35g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach biscuit (36g)
Energy1849kJ / 439kcal666kJ / 158kcal
Fat13.9g5.0g
Saturates6.3g2.3g
Carbohydrate71.5g25.7g
Sugars29.3g10.5g
Fibre2.1g0.8g
Protein6.2g2.2g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

May contain soya, peanut, nuts and milk.

