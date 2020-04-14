Tesco Finest 2 Beer Battered Haddock Fillets 380G

- Energy1583kJ 378kcal19%
- Fat18.3g26%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 833kJ / 199kcal
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets in a beer batter coating.
- Succulent haddock in golden, bubbly batter made with Black Sheep Ale™ Subtly sweet, wild caught haddock perfectly complemented by our light and bubbly batter, a unique recipe made with Black Sheep Ale™ selected for its distinctively smooth, bittersweet taste. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Pack size: 380G
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish) (65%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Black Sheep Ale™ (Barley, Wheat) (0.8%), Flavouring, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
380g e
