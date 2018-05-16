Danone Kids Organic Strawberry And Banana Yoghurt
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- Organic Yogurt Blended with Strawberry and Banana Purées
- We believe focusing on the simple things gives us the most delicious results
- That's why we've squeezed 100 years of passion for live cultures into our organic yogurt. We use organic milk and live cultures (to turn the milk into delicious yogurt), mixed with yummy fruit and veg combinations. Simple as that.
- Our yogurts have no added sugar* or sweeteners, because we think your little ones are sweet enough already, and of course there's no bits!
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pouches recyclable with Terracycle®
- Organic
- Live cultures
- Certified B Corp™
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- No bits
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Strawberry Purée (8%), Organic Banana Purée (7.6%), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Thickener: Pectin (from Fruit), Organic Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max
Preparation and Usage
- Squeeze your pouch before opening.
Warnings
- ATTENTION: DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OLD UNSUPERVISED WITH THE SCREW CAP.
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd.,
- Block 1,
Return to
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pouch (70g)
|% RI** (70g)
|Energy
|280kJ / 67kcal
|196kJ /47kcal
|2%
|Fat
|2.7g
|1.9g
|3%
|Of which Saturates
|1.7g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|3.9g
|1%
|Of which Sugars
|5.3g
|3.7g
|4%
|Protein
|4.8g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.07g
|1%
|** RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
ATTENTION: DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OLD UNSUPERVISED WITH THE SCREW CAP.
