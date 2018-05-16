Thorntons Classic Chocolate Collection Box 449G
Product Description
- An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
- Orange Crisp, Creamy Fudge, Gooey Caramel, Crunchy Praline, Nutty Caramel, Honeycomb Baton, Strawberries and Cream, Triple Chocolate, Tempting Toffee, Salted Butterscotch
- Since the opening of our first shop back in 1911, our chocolate makers have been lovingly crafting recipes for generations of chocolate lovers to enjoy.
- With this rich chocolate heritage, we bring you a celebration of British tastes.
- Recipes created with selected ingredients and proudly crafted in the UK.
- Drizzled and dusted with our passion and expertise, you can be proud to give our Classic chocolates to the ones you love.
- Our most loved chocolates
- Proudly crafted in the UK
- Our chocolate is made with 100% cocoa butter
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 449g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Hazelnuts, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whole Milk, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Single Cream (Milk), Almonds, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Orange Peel, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sea Salt, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Seeds, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
Contains 40 chocolates
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
449g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2204 kJ
|-
|528 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
