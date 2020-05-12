By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Body Souffle Cherry & Jojoba Oil 200Ml

Nivea Body Souffle Cherry & Jojoba Oil 200Ml
£ 8.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Body Souffle Cherry & Jojoba oil 200ml
  • Enjoy the indulgent care of oils in a non-greasy body cream: NIVEA Body Soufflé Cherry Blossom & Jojoba Oil
  • Indulgent cream with delicate Cherry Blossom scent
  • Enriched with Jojoba oil & precious oil pearls
  • For velvety smooth skin with no greasy feeling
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, C15-19 Alkane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Mannitol, Algin, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, CI 77492

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply this cream daily to your whole body

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

