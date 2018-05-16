By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Soylent Ready To Drink Meal Cafe Mocha With Coffee 414Ml

£ 3.50
£0.85/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Flavoured drink with high protein content with added vitamins and minerals and sweetener.
  • Pack size: 414ML

Information

Ingredients

Filtered Water, Soya Protein Isolate (Genetically Modified), Maltodextrin, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Isomaltulose, Canola Oil, Coffee Powder, Cellulose, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.40%), Soluble Gluco Fibre, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Salt, Vitamin C, Stabilizer: Gellan Gum, Sweetener: Sucralose, Magnesium Citrate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Ferrous Bisglycinate, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin B6, Sodium Fluoride, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, Vitamin A, Chromium Chloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

After opening, reseal, refrigerate, and consume within three days.

Warnings

  • Women who are pregnant, nursing or may become pregnant, and children should consult their doctor before consuming Soylent.

Net Contents

414ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL% RI*Per serving (414mL)% RI*
Energy 402 kJ5%1675 kJ20%
-96 kcal400 kcal
Fat 5 g7%21 g30%
of which saturates 0.4 g2%1.8 g9%
Carbohydrate 7.5 g3%31 g12%
of which sugars 2.3 g3%9.3 g10%
Fiber0.7 g2.9 g
Protein 4.7 g9%20 g40%
Salt 0.18 g3%0.75 g13%
Vitamin A 40 mcg5%160 mcg20%
Vitamin D 0.25 mcg5%1.0 mcg20%
Vitamin E 0.60 mg5%2.4 mg20%
Vitamin K 3.75 mcg5%15 mcg20%
Vitamin C 4.0 mg5%16 mg20%
Vitamin B10.055 mg5%0.22 mg20%
Vitamin B20.07 mg5%0.28 mg20%
Niacin 0.8 mg5%3.2 mg20%
Vitamin B6 0.07 mg5%0.28 mg20%
Folic Acid 10 mcg5%40 mcg20%
Vitamin B12 0.125 mcg5%0.50 mcg20%
Biotin 2.5 mcg5%10 mcg20%
Pantothenic Acid 0.30 mg5%1.2 mg20%
Potassium 100 mg5%400 mg20%
Chloride 40 mg5%160 mg20%
Calcium 40 mg5%160 mg20%
Magnesium 18.75 mg5%75 mg20%
Iron 0.70 mg5%2.8 mg20%
Zinc 0.50 mg5%2.0 mg20%
Copper 0.05 mg5%0.20 mg20%
Manganese 0.10 mg5%0.40 mg20%
Fluoride 0.175 mg5%0.70 mg20%
Selenium 2.75 mcg5%11 mcg20%
Chromium 2 mcg5%8 mcg20%
Molybdenum 2.5 mcg5%10 mcg20%
Iodine 7.5 mcg5%30 mcg20%
Vitamins + Minerals----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)----

Safety information

Women who are pregnant, nursing or may become pregnant, and children should consult their doctor before consuming Soylent.

