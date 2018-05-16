By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Coconut Collaborative Blueberry 400G

The Coconut Collaborative Blueberry 400G
£ 2.75
£0.69/100g

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Dessert with Blueberry Compote.
  • Join the coconut revolution...
  • Plant based
  • Fruit sugars only
  • Planet friendly
  • Great taste 2018
  • Contains live cultures
  • Dairy free done properly
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Cultured Coconut Milk (80%) (Coconut Milk (71%), Coconut Water (24%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Fruit Pectin), Cultures*, Blueberry Compote (20%) (Water, Blueberries (30%), Apple Juice, Carob Juice, Grape Juice, Corn Starch, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring), *Bifidobacterium Species, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Delbrueckii, Lactobacillus Paracasei, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days of opening.For best before see lid.

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 547kJ/131kcal
Fat 8.9g
of which Saturates 8.2g
Carbohydrates11.3g
of which Sugars 5.1g
Fibre 1.5g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 0.11g

