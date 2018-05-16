The Coconut Collaborative Blueberry 400G

Product Description
- Cultured Coconut Dessert with Blueberry Compote.
- Join the coconut revolution...
- Plant based
- Fruit sugars only
- Planet friendly
- Great taste 2018
- Contains live cultures
- Dairy free done properly
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Cultured Coconut Milk (80%) (Coconut Milk (71%), Coconut Water (24%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Fruit Pectin), Cultures*, Blueberry Compote (20%) (Water, Blueberries (30%), Apple Juice, Carob Juice, Grape Juice, Corn Starch, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring), *Bifidobacterium Species, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Delbrueckii, Lactobacillus Paracasei, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days of opening.For best before see lid.
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Return to
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|547kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|of which Saturates
|8.2g
|Carbohydrates
|11.3g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.11g
