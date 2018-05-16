The Coconut Collab Espresso Pots 4 X 45g

Product Description
- Coconut Cream Ganache with Coffee Essence
- Our Farms Grow on Trees
- Every year, we work with Pur Projet, a social business, to plant thousands of trees to support Southeast Asian farmers. This helps to rejuvenate fragile ecosystems and provides habitats for wildlife.
- Join the coconut revolution...
- All hall the mighty coconut
- Dear dairy, we've found someone else... coconuts! We use them to make all sorts of cultured coconut milk and coconut cream treats. They're our not-so-secret secret weapon. Use them in your recipes too.
- 104 calories per pot
- Plant based
- A world of good
- Ethically sourced
- We plant trees
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (43%), Water, Coconut Oil, Coconut Butter, Coconut Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Corn Starch, Peruvian Carob, Natural Flavouring, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Stabilisers (Agar, Guar Gum), Natural Coffee Essence (1%), Natural Caramel Colour, Salt
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Dairy and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Italian Affogato
- Ingredients: (serves 1)
- 2x Frozen Espresso Pots
- 1x Shot espresso or strong brewed coffee
- Chocolate shavings (if desired)
- Instructions:
- 1. Freeze 2x Espresso pots for 3-4 hours.
- 2. Scoop the Espresso pots to a serving bowl or a glass.
- 3. Pour 1x shot of hot espresso over the frozen Espresso Pots.
- 4. Add chocolate shavings or other toppings, if desired. Serve right away!
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Net Contents
4 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (45g)
|Energy
|960kJ
|432kJ
|-
|231kcal
|104kcal
|Fat
|20g
|8.8g
|of which Saturates
|16g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|5.9g
|of which Sugars
|8.1g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.06g
