Kiddylicious Apple & Carrot Rice Crispy Sticks 6 X 10G
Product Description
- Apple and carrot rice crispy sticks with sunflower seeds and quinoa
- Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
- Crispy sticks made using puffed rice, puffed quinoa and sunflower seeds
- Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.
- For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:
- Rice sourced from EU and non-EU countries.
- Puffed rice snack, perfect for little fingers & tummies
- Ideal finger food for kids to encourage self feeding
- Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go
- Suitable for 18months+
- Gluten free, nut free and egg free with no added salt
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians and coeliacs
- Pack size: 60G
- No added salt
Information
Ingredients
Rice Crisps (Rice Flour, Rice Wholemeal Flour) (39%), Sunflower Seeds (17%), Inulin (Chicory Fibre), Quinoa Crisps (Quinoa Flour, Rice Flour) (8%), Sunflower Oil, Acacia Fibre, Apple (3%), Carrot (3%), Natural Flavouring, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk and Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Take care when you put the individual packets in your bag - they are fragile and might get broken.
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Rice Crispy Sticks are specifically developed for children from 18 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Months
Net Contents
6 x 10g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g pack
|Energy (kJ)
|1748
|175
|Energy (kcal)
|417
|42
|Fat (g)
|17
|1.7
|(of which saturates) (g)
|1.5
|0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|51
|5.1
|(of which sugars) (g)
|5.6
|0.6
|Fibre (g)
|20
|2.0
|Protein (g)
|8.6
|0.9
|Salt (g)
|0.06
|0.01
|Thiamin (mg)
|1.4
|0.14
Safety information
