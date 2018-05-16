By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Passion Fruit Raspberry Soya Yogurt Alternative 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From Passion Fruit Raspberry Soya Yogurt Alternative 450G
£ 1.40
£0.31/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy358kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 358kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented sweetened soya alternative to yogurt with raspberry purée and passion fruit juice, enriched with calcium.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Source of calcium
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Raspberry Purée (8%), Soya Bean (7%), Passion Fruit Juice (2%), Calcium Phosphate, Thickeners (Pectin, Carob Gum), Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Yogurt Cultures

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for home freezing. For Use By: see lid.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g% RI*
Energy 358kJ / 85kcal4%
Fat 2.1g3%
of which saturates 0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 12.5g
of which sugars 12.0g13%
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 3.7g
Salt 0.1g2%
Calcium 120mg (15% NRV)
Vitamins/Minerals--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here