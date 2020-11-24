Rustlers Moroccan Vegetarian Burger 154G
New
Product Description
- A deep-fried carrot, chickpea and coriander falafel patty, in a sesame seeded bun, with sachets of mango chutney and mint yogurt dressing.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Carrot & coriander falafel patty
- With mango chutney & mint yogurt dressing
- 100% veggie
- Pack size: 154G
Information
Ingredients
Falafel Patty (48%) [Carrot, Chickpeas, Potato Flake, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Rusk (Wheat Flour*), Wheat Flour*, Dried Onion, Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder, Raising Agent: E500], Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300], Mango Chutney [Sugar, Mango, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Oregano], Mint Yogurt Dressing [Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mint, Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Wheat
Storage
Keep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove burger from packaging. Pop the bun in the toaster and patty in the microwave heating on full power. Rebuild your burger, squeeze over the mango chutney and mint yogurt dressing, and enjoy!
Pop the bun in the toaster
800W: Heat patty for 1 minute
Stand for 30 seconds
Or simply just…
Heat whole burger for 1 minute 10 seconds
Stand for 30 seconds
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Heat to enjoy
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Kepak,
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know! Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- rustlersonline.com
- Unit 3,
- Block 10,
Net Contents
154g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (154g)
|Energy
|1024kJ/244kcal
|1576kJ/376kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|13.2g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|30.8g
|47.4g
|of which sugars
|8.1g
|12.5g
|Protein
|6.9g
|10.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.9g
