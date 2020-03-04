Botanica Rose & Geranium Room Spray 236Ml

Product Description
- Responsibly sourced* inspired by Nature
- Air Wick Room Spray
- Non-aerosol. Lovingly crafted with natural fragrance Ingredients*.
- Free from dyes. Free from propellant.
- *Our Geranium essential oil in this fragrance is responsibly sourced from Africa.
- Nothing but the ingredients you need
- Fragrance - Infused with essential oils
- Free from - Phthalates, Acetone
- Helpers
- Water, ethanol - Carries the Fragrance.
- Anti-foaming agent - Prevents Foaming.
- Surfactants, Sodium Bicarbonate - Help maintain a stable product.
- Preservative - Helps maintain product quality
- Pack size: 236ML
Information
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Direction
- 1. Remove safety stopper to release the trigger and dispose of stopper.
- 2. Direct away from face and pull trigger at least three times to start product ﬂow.
- 3. Keep pack upright and pull trigger ﬁrmly each time you spray.
Warnings
- Some hard surfaces may become damp and slippery when sprayed. In case of contact with surfaces, wipe immediately with damp cloth. Use in well ventilated areas. Use only as directed. DO NOT spray directly onto surfaces, spray on pets, pet bedding or housing or spray directly onto foods or fabrics.
- NOTICE: PRODUCT CONTAINS PARTS THAT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD.
- BOTANICA by AIR WICK Island Rose & African Geranium Room Spray.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
Safety information
