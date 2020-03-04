Glade Automatic Air Freshener Citrus Sunny Beat 269Ml
- Breathe in sweet freedom with Glade Automatic Spray Citrus Sunny Beat refill. Notes of sparkling citrus and bright pink grapefruit bring out the best in you. Mid notes of delightful sugar beet and golden peony keep spirits carefree, as hints of vanilla sugar and amber crystals make this fragrance bold and exciting.Tune in to your true self by simply inserting your Citrus Sunny Beat refill into your Glade Automatic Spray Holder, which time releases fragrance automatically either every 9, 18 or 36 minutes. The boost button provides more control with an instant burst of fragrance.
- Limited edition Citrus Sunny Beat fragrance, passionately crafted to express your spirit
- Tune in to your true self with the notes of sparkling citrus and bright pink grapefruit
- Portable, battery-operated air freshener unit adds fragrance anywhere
- Search “Glade Playlist” on Spotify
- Pack size: 269ML
- Keep the unit pointed away from your face at all times. Turn the automatic spray unit to the OFF position, and remove the empty can. Insert this refill can with the spray nozzle facing out. Turn the unit ON by selecting desired time setting. The first spray will come after a several second delay.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
