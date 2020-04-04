Tesco Beautifully Balanced Chicken Bake With Kale Pesto 435G
- Energy986kJ 235kcal12%
- Fat11.0g16%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 496kJ / 118kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless diced chicken breast in a tomato and herbs coating, with chargrilled peppers, puttanesca sauce and a kale pesto sauce sachet.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- We know eating healthily can be hard. This is why we've created a new range of products to make healthy eating more tasty & achievable. Our chefs use a huge range of colourful ingredients to create nutritious recipes that are brilliantly tasty and with health benefits called out simply and clearly on every pack.
- Healthy Choice
- At Tesco we are committed to helping make the healthy choice the easy choice. Our Healthy Choice logo is included on products to help you identify healthier products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Clean - Tray - Widely Recycled
- © Tesco 2020. SC213685
- High in protein
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Source of phosphorus
- Pack size: 435G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (45%), Chargrilled Peppers [Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper], Puttanesca Sauce [Tomato, Water, Tomato Paste, Black Olive, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Basil, Salt, Capers, Black Pepper, Chilli, Sea Salt], Kale Pesto Sauce Sachet (4.5%) [Rapeseed Oil, Kale, Water, Mint, Olive Oil, Basil, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Pumpkin Seed], Sugar, Tomato Powder, Cornflour, Herbs, Salt, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Tomato Flake, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Oil, Basil Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly.
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and add contents of sauce sachet. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
435g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (199g**)
|Energy
|496kJ / 118kcal
|986kJ / 235kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|15.3g
|30.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Phosphorus
|129mg (18%NRV)
|257mg (37%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 435g typically weighs 398g.
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
