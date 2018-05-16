Tesco Fire Pit Greek Inspired Pork Kebabs 400G

- Energy673kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Pork shoulder pieces with added water, marinated in ground herbs and spices on wooden skewers
- Pork shoulder marinated in a blend of Greek inspired herbs and spices, these pork kebabs are great come rain or shine.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Cumin Powder, Sea Salt, Coriander Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Cinnamon Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf, Rosemary Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..
