By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit Greek Inspired Pork Kebabs 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fire Pit Greek Inspired Pork Kebabs 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg
One kebab
  • Energy673kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Pork shoulder pieces with added water, marinated in ground herbs and spices on wooden skewers
  • Pork shoulder marinated in a blend of Greek inspired herbs and spices, these pork kebabs are great come rain or shine.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Cumin Powder, Sea Salt, Coriander Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Cinnamon Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf, Rosemary Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Red Seedless Grapes 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here