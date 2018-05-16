By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Maple & Sugar Syrup Blend 240G

Tesco Maple & Sugar Syrup Blend 240G
£ 1.89
£0.79/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy209kJ 49kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1395kJ/328kcal

Product Description

  • Invert sugar syrup and maple blend.
  • Ⓒ Tesco 2020. SC0944
  • Made using non EU sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Invert Sugar Syrup, Maple Syrup (27%)

Storage

Store at room temperature. Refrigerate after opening and use within 8 weeks.Best before end: see neck of bottle.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy 1395kJ/328kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 79.4g
of which sugars 66.7g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 1.5g
Salt <0.01g
Pack contains 16 servings-

