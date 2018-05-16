Tesco Maple & Sugar Syrup Blend 240G

- Energy209kJ 49kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1395kJ/328kcal
Product Description
- Invert sugar syrup and maple blend.
- Made using non EU sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Invert Sugar Syrup, Maple Syrup (27%)
Storage
Store at room temperature. Refrigerate after opening and use within 8 weeks.Best before end: see neck of bottle.
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Name and address
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1395kJ/328kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|79.4g
|of which sugars
|66.7g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|-
