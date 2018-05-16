Mcvitie's Mermaid Chocolate Cake Bars 5 Pack
- Energy424 kJ 102 kcal5%
- Fat5.5g8%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars9.0g10%
- Salt0.12g2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Sponge Cakes with a Cream Filling, Covered in Milk Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- If you enjoy these why not try our delicious Club Orange Cake Bars?
- Individually wrapped
- Does not contain dairy cream
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Coco Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerine), Barley Malt Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Barley Malt Extract, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Modified Starch, Vegetable Extracts (Safflower, Spirulina), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see back of pack.
Number of uses
Typical number of cakes per pack: 5
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
5 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (22g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1929
|424
|(kcal)
|462
|102
|Fat
|24.8g
|5.5g
|of which Saturates
|12.2g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|12.5g
|of which Sugars
|41.0g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.12g
|Typical number of cakes per pack: 5
