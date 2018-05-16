Teamsterz Jcb Large

- When it comes to high-quality, exciting and realistic giant construction vehicles, the Teamsterz official JCB range is a perfect choice. Introducing the Mega Transporter, hop on board and construct the ultimate playtime with the included 7inch Dump Truck and 7 inch Wheel Loader! Supplied in a chunky design with the iconic JCB colours and thanks to the free-wheeling tyres this means it can be played with anywhere, whether it is on the sand, the garden or indoors! Both with manually operated capabilities, work together to get the job done with the rear-hinged bucket on the dump truck and front-hinged mechanism and free-moving scoop on the wheel loader. Transport the construction vehicles from one site to another with ease thanks to the Teamsterz JCB Mega Transporter. Load the vehicles onto the manual operated rear ramp and secure them in place during transportation by lifting it back up. Your little one will be the next maverick of the construction industry before you know it! Creating countless hours of imaginative and creative fun, playing with friends and learning about the work done by others in the community. Aiding the development of your little one social and fine motor skills as they are the perfect size for little hands to push along. Suitable for ages 18 months+
- Chunky design supplied in the iconic JCB colourway
- Free-moving chunky wheels for push-along fun
- Die-cast body with moulded underbody detailing
Information
Lower age limit
18 Months
