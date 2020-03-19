The Snail And The Whale Festive Edition
Offer
- The Snail and the Whale is a delightful tale of adventure and friendship from the bestselling Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo. This special festive edition features the classic story with a gorgeous wintry cover design - perfect for sharing together with the whole family.
- This is the tale of a tiny snail
- And a great big grey-blue humpback whale . . .
- When one little snail longs to see the big wide world, she hitches a lift on the tail of an enormous whale. Together, they set sail on an amazing journey, past icebergs and volcanoes, sharks and penguins, and the little snail feels so small in the vastness of the world. But when disaster strikes and the whale is beached in a bay, it's up to the tiny snail to save the day.
- Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's brilliant story of unlikely friendship and life-changing adventure will be brought to life on BBC One this Christmas, starring Sally Hawkins, Rob Brydon, Cariad Lloyd and Dame Diana Rigg.
- With a gorgeous wintry cover design, The Snail and the Whale Festive Edition is perfect for reading together.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020