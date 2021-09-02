Mixx Streambuds Lx True Wireless Earphones Black

The design on point battery on point quality and s
The design on point battery on point quality and sound on point almost sounds like noise cancelling. Really good value for the prize and it came charged with a 100% battery.
No
After a day running they stopped connecting to the phone together and now jumps from one bud playing music to the other bud and then frequently powers off. :( The link for customer product support page let’s you see answers to questions about the earbuds but conveniently doesn’t have a complaints link or messaging service on this page.