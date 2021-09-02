We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mixx Streambuds Lx True Wireless Earphones Black

£25.00
£25.00/each

  • Enhanced dynamic stereo sound in a true wireless design. 6 hours play time on a single charge and another 3 charges in the charging case, so you have enough power for several days use. Both left and right earbuds turn on automatically when removed from the charging case, ready to play. Lightweight and comfortable. The StreamBuds LX deliver an exceptional sound with more detail, bass and depth.
  • H3cm x W7cm x D3cm
  • 6 hours play time on a single charge, up to 24 total hours play time with charge case
  • Single button controls to play, pause and talk hands free
  • Automatic dual pairing when removed from the charging case

The design on point battery on point quality and s

5 stars

The design on point battery on point quality and sound on point almost sounds like noise cancelling. Really good value for the prize and it came charged with a 100% battery.

1 stars

After a day running they stopped connecting to the phone together and now jumps from one bud playing music to the other bud and then frequently powers off. :( The link for customer product support page let’s you see answers to questions about the earbuds but conveniently doesn’t have a complaints link or messaging service on this page.

