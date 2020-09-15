Finne Brogue Vegetable Pepper Smoky Sausages 270G

- Energy366kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.98g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 411kJ
Product Description
- Red Pepper, roasted butternut squash & smoked paprika sausages
- Find out more at finnebrogue.com/naked
- To find out more about Finnebrogue Artisan visit finnebrogue.com
- Food produced for vegetarians has traditionally been quite awful, tasteless & pretend meat
- We always look at what's wrong with food and figure out how to make it the best it can be. So we've respected and celebrated the natural taste of the plants blended into these delicious sausages.
- We believe in producing gorgeous food which is good for you and good for the planet.
- Where we believe we can change the world one gorgeous product at a time
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- 100% Recycled and Recyclable tray
- 1 of Your 5 a-Day
- Source of fibre and protein
- Made without any Allergens
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 270G
- Source of fibre
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Yellow Split Peas, Red Pepper (14%), Water, Roasted Butternut Squash (12%) (Butternut, Sunflower Oil), Brown Rice, Onions, Lentils, Rice Flour, Chickpea Flour, Potato Fibre, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper), Parsley, Flavourings, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sausages filled into Vegetable Casings
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5ºC. Once opened use within 24 hours.Suitable for freezing Freeze by use by date shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use immediately. For use by date see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Always cook naked sausages.. never cook sausages naked!
Before cooking remove all packaging.
Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Oven cook
Instructions: 15-18 mins
Preheat oven to a 200°C / Fan 180°C Gas 6. Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Turn once during cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 8-10 mins
Add sausages to a well oiled pan and fry over a medium heat, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- 46 Belfast Road,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
Return to
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Uncooked Sausages per 100g
|Energy
|411kJ
|-
|98kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|Protein
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.10g
