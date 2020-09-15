Finne Brogue Vegetable Pepper Smoky Sausages 270G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always cook naked sausages.. never cook sausages naked!

Before cooking remove all packaging.

Check product is thoroughly cooked before serving.

Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Oven cook

Instructions: 15-18 mins

Preheat oven to a 200°C / Fan 180°C Gas 6. Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Turn once during cooking.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 8-10 mins

Add sausages to a well oiled pan and fry over a medium heat, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

