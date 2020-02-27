By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Two Colour Bath Mat

Tesco Two Colour Bath Mat
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

  • Ultra soft bath mat. Co-ordinating bath towels available.
  • 50 x 70cm (approx)
  • H50cm x W70cm x D0.1cm
  • 100% Polyester with synthetic Latex Backing.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Machine washable. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended.

Warnings

  WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Don't ever put this in the washing machine with an

1 stars

Don't ever put this in the washing machine with anything else. It sheds fluff terribly. I've put in the dustbin !!!

