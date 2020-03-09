Silentnight Down Touch Pillow
- Created to provide extra soft and sumptuous comfort throughout the night. The Silentnight Down Touch Pillow has been filled with the softest cluster fibres which feel just like down. This results in a soft and comfortable pillow that is ideal for people who sleep on their front and back. The breathable cotton cover is both soft and easy to care for.
- The pillow is made in the UK and come with a two year peace of mind manufacturer's guarantee so you can sleep soundly with your purchase. Just Like Down pillows are hypoallergenic which means they do not contain any materials that are likely to cause allergies. They are also machine washable at 40°C which means you can keep your pillows feeling fresh and clean for longer.
- At Silentnight we understand the importance of a good night's sleep and we believe your pillow should be as unique as you. When choosing the right pillow you need to consider your dominant sleep position. For example people who sleep on their front require only a small amount of support from their pillow, so a soft and slim pillow is ideal for front sleepers. Back sleepers need a little more support, so a medium firmness is best suited. Finally, side sleepers require the most support from their pillow to help relieve pressure from the neck. If you sleep on your side you will feel more comfortable with a firmer pillow. Back and side sleepers may need to use more than one pillow to achieve the perfect level of support.
- Silentnight are the UK's most trusted bed brand with over 70 years' experience in creating products to help the whole family get that ‘great sleep' feeling.
- H48cm x W74cm
- Generously filled with fluffy cluster fibres that feel like down
- Encased in a breathable cotton cover for extra comfort
- Machine washable at 40°C and comes with a 2 year manufacturer's guarantee
- Machine Washable, Tumble Dry
