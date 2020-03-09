Silentnight Touch Of Luxury Stripe Pillow Pair
Offer
- Relax and unwind in ultimate luxury, designed to help you get a great night's sleep these pillows from Silentnight offer complete comfort, gentle support and a touch of luxury. Beautifully crafted from embossed microfibre and filled with the finest hollowfibre.
- The Touch of Luxury Pillows come with a two year manufacturer's guarantee for peace of mind, so you can sleep soundly with your purchase. The pillow is hypoallergenic which means it doesn't contain any materials that are likely to cause allergies. It's also machine washable at 40°C which means you can keep your pillow feeling lovely and fresh for longer.
- At Silentnight we understand the importance of a good night's sleep and we believe your pillow should be as unique as you. When choosing the right pillow, you need to consider your dominant sleep position. For example, people who sleep on their front require only a small amount of support from their pillow, so a soft and slim pillow is ideal for front sleepers. Back sleepers need a little more support, so a medium firmness is best suited. Finally, side sleepers require the most support from their pillow to help relieve pressure on the neck. If you sleep on your side you will feel more comfortable with a firmer pillow. Back and side sleepers may need to use more than one pillow to achieve the perfect level of support.
- Silentnight are the UK's most trusted sleep brand with over 70 years' experience in creating products to help the whole family get that ‘great sleep' feeling.
- H48cm x W74cm
- Encased in a soft embossed microfibre cover and filled with fluffy fibres for complete comfort
- Hypoallergenic and machine washable at 40°C
- 2 year manufacturer's guarantee
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Machine Washable, Tumble Dry
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020