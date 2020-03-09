Silentnight Silver Throw
Offer
- Versatile usage, from bedroom to living décor, to snuggling under whilst watching TV or providing extra warmth whist camping outdoors
- This super soft Waffle Fleece Throw from Silentnight is perfect for snuggling up in superb comfort on cold nights and will add texture and colour to your room during the day. Perfect for bringing style to your classic bed linen giving your bedroom the ultimate cosy feel, or making a statement in your living room. Wrap around you and cuddle up on the sofa watching your favourite movie or keep snug around the campfire in the great outdoors, this throw is completely versatile.
- The soft textured material is beautifully crafted from 100% Polyester, waffle fleece which is soft to the touch offering ultimate comfort and warmth.
- Keeping your throw clean and fresh is easy, the throw can me machine washed at 40°C and tumble dried on a low heat.
- H150cm x W200cm
- Easy care machine washable at 40°C and tumble dry on low for continued freshness
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Machine Washable, Tumble Dry
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020