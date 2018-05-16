Roberts Ultimate White Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack

- Energy799kJ 190kcal9.5%
Product Description
- White Hot Cross Buns with Sultanas, Ferment, Mixed Peel and Brazilian Orange Oil
- 4 White hot cross buns with sultanas, mixed citrus peel and Brazilian orange oil
- Four mouth-watering buns!
- These fruity buns are made with a light, fluffy dough and 10.5% ferment for a unique flavour, plus succulent sultanas, zesty citrus peel and fragrant orange oil. All wrapped in sustainably sourced paper that is fully recyclable at home. Try one toasted with salted butter or let us know how you like them!
- To discover new things, you have to try new things.
- As a family business, we've been challenging traditions and shaking up baking since 1887. Whether it's adding a dash plum vodka to an unsuspecting teacake, jazzing up a roll with some racy selection of aromatic spices, or topping a slice of our thick white bread with a zingy combination of avocado, lime and coriander - we always like to take a fresh approach.
- Widely Recycled
- Pop me in your home recycling bin
- Luxury enriched buns wrapped in recyclable paper
- Packed with juicy sultanas, citrus peel & orange oil
- Eat buns by the tons!
- Contains no artificial colours or hydrogenated fat
- Vegetarian friendly
Information
Ingredients
Bun: Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamine), Sultanas (17.5%), Water, Ferment (10.5%) (contains: Starter Culture (contains: Levain Bacteria, Levain Yeast), Mixed Peel (5.5%) (contains: Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose Syrup), Yeast, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm and Sunflower), Dextrose Monohydrate, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E471, E482, E472e (from Sunflower and Palm), Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Milk Protein, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate (to inhibit mould growth), Brazilian Orange Oil, Butter Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (Vanilla, Butter), Pre Gelatinized Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agents: L-Cysteine (from Vegetable), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Raising Agent: E500(ii), Dried Glucose Syrup, Colour: E160a, Palm Fat, Cross Paste: Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, and Thiamine), Water, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Glaze: Water, Potato Dextrin, Preservative: E202, Stabiliser: E412
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg and Sesame.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly and use within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served toasted, pop me in your toaster or under the grill until golden brown then slather me in butter.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove stalks and mineral stones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Roberts Bakery,
- Northwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW9 7RQ.
Return to
- We Loaf Feedback!
- Share your questions or crazy ideas on:
- Customer Corner,
- Roberts Bakery,
- Northwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW9 7RQ.
- enquiries@robertsbakery.co.uk
- 01606 818030
- robertsbakery.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x Hot Cross Buns
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|*RI
|Energy
|1229kJ
|799kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|293kcal
|190kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|2.4g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.9g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|57.6g
|37.4g
|260g
|of which sugars
|21.5g
|14.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.4g
|24g
|Protein
|7.1g
|4.6g
|50g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|6g
|*RI - Reference intake of an average adult
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove stalks and mineral stones, some may remain.
