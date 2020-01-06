Tesco Brie & Bacon Sandwich
- Energy2010kJ 479kcal24%
- Fat18.3g26%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars12.6g14%
- Salt2.1g35%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 251kcal
Product Description
- Brie full fat soft cheese, tomato and chilli relish, smoked bacon, mayonnaise and spinach in malted bread.
- Limited Edition Our chefs' recipe layers creamy brie with beechwood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato chilli relish and mayonnaise on malted bread Carefully Hand Packed Every Day
- Our chefs' recipe layers creamy brie with beechwood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato chilli relish and mayonnaise on malted brown bread Carefully Hand Packed Every Day
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Smoked Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Spinach, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Roasted Tomato, Red Chilli, Tomato Concentrate, Dried Red Pepper, Onion, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Mustard Flour, Olive Oil, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Dried Chilli, Black Pepper, Garlic, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1052kJ / 251kcal
|2010kJ / 479kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|18.3g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|28.5g
|54.4g
|Sugars
|6.6g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|6.9g
|Protein
|10.8g
|20.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
