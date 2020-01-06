By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brie & Bacon Sandwich

Product Description

  • Brie full fat soft cheese, tomato and chilli relish, smoked bacon, mayonnaise and spinach in malted bread.
  • Limited Edition Our chefs' recipe layers creamy brie with beechwood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato chilli relish and mayonnaise on malted bread Carefully Hand Packed Every Day
  • Our chefs' recipe layers creamy brie with beechwood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato chilli relish and mayonnaise on malted brown bread Carefully Hand Packed Every Day

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (15%), Smoked Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Spinach, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Roasted Tomato, Red Chilli, Tomato Concentrate, Dried Red Pepper, Onion, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Mustard Flour, Olive Oil, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Dried Chilli, Black Pepper, Garlic, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1052kJ / 251kcal2010kJ / 479kcal
Fat9.6g18.3g
Saturates4.5g8.6g
Carbohydrate28.5g54.4g
Sugars6.6g12.6g
Fibre3.6g6.9g
Protein10.8g20.6g
Salt1.1g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

