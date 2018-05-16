WICKED KITCHEN AMAZEBALLS WITH GRN HOUMOUS 82G

Product Description
- Pea protein pieces with a green chickpea houmous.
- Juicy plant powered pea protein amazeballs with a mild green chickpea houmous
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 82g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein, White Beetroot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chickpeas (7%), Peas, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Maple Syrup, Jalapeño Chilli, Green Chilli, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Spinach Extract, Sea Salt, Fenugreek
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts, Also, not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
82g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold:
|Energy
|1103kJ/266kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|(of which saturates
|1.9g)
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|(of which sugars
|3.4g)
|Fibre
|6.5g
|Protein
|12.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
