Mr Kipling Mini Fruit Pies 9 Pack

Mr Kipling Mini Fruit Pies 9 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.22/each

Product Description

  • Pastry cases with a Bramley apple filling (46%), finished with a dusting of sugar. Pastry cases with a Bramley apple & blackcurrant filling (46%), finished with a dusting of sugar. Pastry cases with a cherry filling (46%), finished with a dusting of sugar.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • A delicious selection of mini fruit pies for everyone to enjoy!
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Soya

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this Mini Fruit Pie Selection at its very best.
  • If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

9 x Pie

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Diced Bramley Apply, Glucose Syrup, Bramley Apple Purée, Blackcurrants, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Blackcurrant Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Salt, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Milk Proteins

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (28g)
    Energy 1592kJ451kJ
    -379kcal107kcal
    Fat 13.9g3.9g
    of which Saturates 4.8g1.4g
    Carbohydrate 59.0g16.7g
    of which Sugars 25.5g7.2g
    Fibre 1.7g0.5g
    Protein 3.6g1.0g
    Salt 0.19g0.05g
    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cherries, Vegetable Oils (Pam, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Dextrose, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (28g)
    Energy 1592kJ451kJ
    -379kcal107kcal
    Fat 13.9g3.9g
    of which Saturates 4.8g1.4g
    Carbohydrate 59.0g16.7g
    of which Sugars 25.5g7.2g
    Fibre 1.7g0.5g
    Protein 3.6g1.0g
    Salt 0.19g0.05g
    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Diced Bramley Apple, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Bramley Apple Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Acid (Malic Acid), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Milk Proteins

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (28g)
    Energy 1592kJ451kJ
    -379kcal107kcal
    Fat 13.9g3.9g
    of which Saturates 4.8g1.4g
    Carbohydrate 59.0g16.7g
    of which Sugars 25.5g7.2g
    Fibre 1.7g0.5g
    Protein 3.6g1.0g
    Salt 0.19g0.05g

