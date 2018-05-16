Mr Kipling Mini Fruit Pies 9 Pack

Product Description
- Pastry cases with a Bramley apple filling (46%), finished with a dusting of sugar. Pastry cases with a Bramley apple & blackcurrant filling (46%), finished with a dusting of sugar. Pastry cases with a cherry filling (46%), finished with a dusting of sugar.
- #exceedinglygood
- A delicious selection of mini fruit pies for everyone to enjoy!
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this Mini Fruit Pie Selection at its very best.
- If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
9 x Pie
- 3 Mini Bramley Apple Pies
- 3 Mini Bramley Apple & Blackcurrant Pies
- 3 Mini Cherry Pies
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Diced Bramley Apply, Glucose Syrup, Bramley Apple Purée, Blackcurrants, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Blackcurrant Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Salt, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per pie (28g) Energy 1592kJ 451kJ - 379kcal 107kcal Fat 13.9g 3.9g of which Saturates 4.8g 1.4g Carbohydrate 59.0g 16.7g of which Sugars 25.5g 7.2g Fibre 1.7g 0.5g Protein 3.6g 1.0g Salt 0.19g 0.05g
- 3 Mini Bramley Apple Pies
- 3 Mini Bramley Apple & Blackcurrant Pies
- 3 Mini Cherry Pies
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cherries, Vegetable Oils (Pam, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Dextrose, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
- Per pie (28g)
- Energy451kJ 107kcal5%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt0.05g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1592kJ
- 3 Mini Bramley Apple Pies
- 3 Mini Bramley Apple & Blackcurrant Pies
- 3 Mini Cherry Pies
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Diced Bramley Apple, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Bramley Apple Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Acid (Malic Acid), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
