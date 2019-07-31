Tesco 14 Pigs In Blankets 147G
- Energy254kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1210kJ / 291kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork sausage hand wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
- Pack size: 147g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (89%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Dextrose, Rice Flour, Sage, Black Pepper, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Metabisulphite, Sodium Nitrite), Flavouring, Garam Masala [Black Pepper, Coriander, Cumin, Allspice, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper], Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate). Sausages filled into Beef Protein Casing.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Heating Instructions: OVEN 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
7 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
147g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 pigs in blankets (21g)
|Energy
|1210kJ / 291kcal
|254kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|18.8g
|3.9g
|Salt
|2.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
