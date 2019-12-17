By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Duda Ham Hot Dogs 225G

Duda Ham Hot Dogs 225G
£ 1.65
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Cured, smoked & steamed, homogenized pork sausage.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 93% of pork ham meat
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat from Ham 93%, Salt, Modified Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrates), Dextrose, Flavourings, Spices Extracts, Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Antioxidants (Sodium Isoascorbate, Rosemary Extract), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain: Milk (with Lactose), Cereals containing Gluten, Soybeans, Eggs, Peanuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Eat hot or cold.

Name and address

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • 40-084 Katowice,
  • ul. Opolska 22.
  • Zakład Produkcyjny,
  • 41-203 Sosnowiec,
  • ul. Baczyńskiego 165.

Return to

  • www.duda.pl

Net Contents

225g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product:
Energy:1240 kJ / 300 kcal
Fat 26 g
of which saturates 10 g
Carbohydrate 2,9 g
of which sugars 0,5 g
Protein 13 g
Salt 2,1g

