Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Luxury Hand Cream Set 3 X50ml
New
Product Description
- B/H THE FUZZY DUCK LXRY HAND CRM SET 3 X50ML
- Nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds, England, The Fuzzy Duck™ is a Boutique Inn and a place to feel comfortable, pampered and inspired. Our fragrances have been carefully created to remind you of happy times at our special secret place wherever you are in the world!
- Pack size: 150MG
Information
Ingredients
Pink Gin Fizz Hand Cream: Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Limonene, Linalool, Citral, Geraniol, Juniper Berry Hand Cream: Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Limonene, Linalool, Citral, Geraniol, Pink Grapefruit Hand Cream: Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Limonene
Produce of
Designed in the UK. Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
Return to
- www.baylisandharding.com
Net Contents
3 x 50ml ℮
Safety information
