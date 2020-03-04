Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Soap Set 3X100g
New
Product Description
- B/H Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collctn Soap Set 3x100g
- Designed in the UK
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Wild Flower Meadow Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide, Woodland Bluebell Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Produce of
Made in China, designed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Lather & rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULTS YOUR DOCTOR.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 100g ℮
Safety information
