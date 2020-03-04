By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Soap Set 3X100g

Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Soap Set 3X100g
£ 6.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • B/H Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collctn Soap Set 3x100g
  • Designed in the UK
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Wild Flower Meadow Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide, Woodland Bluebell Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional

Produce of

Made in China, designed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather & rinse.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULTS YOUR DOCTOR.

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding PLC,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Net Contents

3 x 100g ℮

Safety information

