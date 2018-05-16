Crave Protein Beef & Liver Dog Chew 110G
Product Description
- CRAVE PROTEIN BEEF & LIVER DOG CHEW 110G
- Help your dog realise their instinctive desire to chew with chewy dog treats like the Crave beef & liver protein chew
- Crave large protein chew are large dog treats designed for dogs sized 15kg+, providing them with a safe, high protein dog chew to enjoy
- Stimulate your dog's instinctual nature to chew with CRAVE Protein Chew, a delicious high protein and grain free dog treat without artificial colours or flavours. CRAVE Protein Chew is made with 100% Natural Beef Liver. The CRAVE Small Protein Chew is the ideal dog training treat for dogs between 6-15kg.
- At CRAVE™, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a dog food diet that's rich in animal proteins - and the reason is simple. Protein-rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy canine, with the right amount of energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, CRAVE™ dog chew and dog treat recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal protein. Our natural dog treats for training come in the flavours dogs love and are made without grains.
- Crave protein chew is a high protein dog treat, safe chew for your dog to enjoy
- Crave protein chew is a high protein beef dog treat, grain free and made with 100% natural beef liver
- Pack size: 110G
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
26% Dried Beef Protein, Potato Starch, Glycerol, Pea Protein, Dried Pork Protein, Dried Beef Liver (including 2.4% Dried Beef Liver, equivalent to 4% Beef Liver), Minerals, Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Use within 24hrs of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Medium/Large dogs (16 kg+), feed up to 1 chew per week. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs 16 kg and over. It is not suitable for young puppies under 9 months and dogs under 16 kg. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Please supervise your dog whilst eating this treat. Feed whole, do not cut into pieces. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|40.0
|Fat content:
|2.1
|Inorganic matter:
|2.3
|Crude fibres:
|1.1
|Moisture:
|16.9
|Energy:
|321 kcal/100 g
|Flavourings
|53.0 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Sensory additives:
|-
Safety information
