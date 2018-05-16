Tesco Brie & Cranberry Garland 500G

- Energy611kJ 146kcal7%
Product Description
- Potato, brie full fat soft cheese and cranberry filling wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with pumpkin seeds.
- Brie and Cranberry Garland Creamy Brie and fruity cranberries in puff pastry, topped with pumpkin seeds.
- Flaky Pastry
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato, Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Onion, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Pasteurised Egg, Maize Starch, Cranberry (3%), Sugar, Pumpkin Seed, Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 25 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. For best results heat before serving. If heating, remove outer carton. Place on a baking tray in the middle of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating from frozen.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (50g)
|Energy
|1223kJ / 293kcal
|611kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|15.1g
|Sugars
|7.7g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.7g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
