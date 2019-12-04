Nestle Aero Creations Hazelnut Flavoured Mousse 4X57g

- Energy558kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars11.2g12%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ
Product Description
- Hazelnut Flavour Mousse with Cracking Chocolate Layers with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Enjoying Aero Creations as part of a varied balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Feel the bubbles melt
- Delicious hazelnut flavour mousse with layers of dark chocolate
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 228g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk (60.3%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate (2.7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramel [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)], Cocoa Powder, Lactose (Milk), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings, Salt, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedUse by: see pot lid
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
- 3030 Lake Dr,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 000 030 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle (Ireland) Limited,
- 3030 Lake Dr,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
Net Contents
4 x 57g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|979kJ
|558kJ
|-
|233kcal
|133kcal
|7%
|Fat
|13.4g
|7.6g
|11%
|of which: saturates
|8.6g
|4.9g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|20.6g
|11.8g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|19.7g
|11.2g
|12%
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.0g
|2.9g
|6%
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts. Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019