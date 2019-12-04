By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Aero Creations Hazelnut Flavoured Mousse 4X57g

Nestle Aero Creations Hazelnut Flavoured Mousse 4X57g
£ 1.50
£0.66/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ

Product Description

  • Hazelnut Flavour Mousse with Cracking Chocolate Layers with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Enjoying Aero Creations as part of a varied balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Feel the bubbles melt
  • Delicious hazelnut flavour mousse with layers of dark chocolate
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 228g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (60.3%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate (2.7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramel [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)], Cocoa Powder, Lactose (Milk), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings, Salt, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: see pot lid

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Net Contents

4 x 57g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving% RI*
Energy 979kJ558kJ
-233kcal133kcal7%
Fat 13.4g7.6g11%
of which: saturates 8.6g4.9g25%
Carbohydrate 20.6g11.8g5%
of which: sugars 19.7g11.2g12%
Fibre 2.2g1.3g
Protein 5.0g2.9g6%
Salt 0.2g0.1g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
RI's are a reference intake for daily amounts. Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

