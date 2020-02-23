By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kleenex Tissues Balsam Compact Twin 88 Sheets

Kleenex Tissues Balsam Compact Twin 88 Sheets
£ 3.50
£3.98/100sheet

Product Description

  • www.kleenex.co.uk
  • Balsam Extra Large Tissues Compact Box
  • Kleenex® Balsam Tissues. When we are feeling under the weather we want a tissue we can trust. Containing Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Calendula, Kleenex® Balsam tissues leave behind a protective balm to give superior soothing* for the toughest cold.
  • *Vs Kleenex® Original
  • 3 ply Tissue
  • 44 sheets per box - 29 x 26.5 cm
  • Kleenex; tissues; tissue; balsam
  • FSC - paper from responsible sources

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Kings Hill, Kent

  • Kleenex® Balsam tissues compact twin
  • Balmcare™ with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Calendula
  • Pack size: 88SHT

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • Consumer Services
  • ASKGTT16,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core.

Net Contents

2 x Tissues

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Buy

5 stars

Best of all tissues. Strong & very soft.

