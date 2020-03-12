Finish All In One Max Lemon 30 Dishwasher Tablets 480G

Sparkling dishes and smells great! 5 stars Review from Finish 12th March 2020 I usually use s different brand when it comes to dishwashing so when I had these i wasnt too sure how they will be. So I did what I usually do and put the soiled dishes in the dishwasher and placed the tablet in and good to go ! The dishes came put sparking I was really shocked and surprised! Even the tea stain at the bottom of the cup came out and they smelt great ! Not the usual dishwashing smell but lovely fresh lemons ! Fantastic product ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective Product 3 stars Review from Finish 5th March 2020 Used these tablets for a heavy duty cycle, I had been hand making pasta and cream sauce and the pans and dishes were quite encrusted. The load came out sparkling clean and you could smell the lemon and it wasn't too intrusive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gets my dishes so clean! 5 stars Review from Finish 28th February 2020 When it comes to using dish washing machine products, I usually stick to using supermarket own brands; so I wasn’t really sure what to expect when I started using these Finish All in One tablets. I usually need to pre-soak any oven dishes that get a bit burnt or crusted on, but I thought I would try a wash without trying a pre-soak and I’m so impressed! All of my dishes came up sparkling and shining! I have burn some spaghetti bolognese in the week, and I didn’t think it would work, but it did and I’m so impressed! I like the packaging as it is easy to open the first time, it has an easy tear strip at the top of the packet, and once it’s been opened, you can seal it back up. I’ve been incredibly impressed with these tablets and I’m convinced that they are so much better than any I have ever purchased from supermarkets! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product, very impressed. 5 stars Review from Finish 23rd February 2020 I have been using these dishwasher tablets for around 2 weeks now and I am very impressed. They leave a lovely fresh smell when the dishwasher is opened after it’s cycle, also there is no residue left on the tablet drawer which is great. The tablets are equally effective on both low temperature and quick washes too. Another great think about these tablets is there is no need to soak roasting pans that have baked on food on them as at high temperatures it is lovely and clean. Glasses come out lovely and shiny which is a bonus too. I would definitely recommend these tablets to others and would buy them again myself. Overall a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good overall 4 stars Review from Finish 21st February 2020 These dishwasher tablets come in an easy to open resealable outer pack. They are individually wrapped in a film that dissolved in the dishwasher, so you just throw them straight in as they are. They get my dishes lovely and clean. My glasses came out sparkling and all tea stains were completely gone from my mugs, which my regular tablets don’t do. They do struggle a bit to remove burnt on food however and the lemon scent is pretty much gone when the dishes are washed. Overall good, i would buy these in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stuff ! 5 stars Review from Finish 19th February 2020 I love these dishwasher tablets. They’re amazing they take off all the left over food residue off my dishes and leave them immaculate. The fresh scent is lovely too. My glasses are extremely clean and streak free. Would recommend to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great clean! 5 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 Loved using these dishwasher tablets! They do exactly what they say they will do. The tablets are really powerful and can clean even the most stubborn/burnt on food. The dishes came out shiny and sparkling and smelling lovely, the lemon scent is just amazing. Will definitely be buying more of these and can highly recommend them to all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Finnish dishwasher tablets all in one max lemon 5 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 I've been trying these out for a week now and I must say they are probably the best ones I have tried, they are easy to use pop in and go leaves the dishes lovely clean and shiny, cleans even the toughest marks off my oven wear without having to rewash, also leaves my machine nice and clean and fresh smelling very good value for money I would certainly recommend these to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling dishes 5 stars Review from Finish 16th February 2020 Tried this new dishwasher tablet - glad I did. Great smelling and all the dishes came out really clean and with a shine that you dont always get with the dishwasher. And leaves the dishwasher smelling nice at the end. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]