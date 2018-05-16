Wicked Kitchen Pesto Pasta Salad Bowl 300G

- Energy1981kJ 473kcal24%
- Fat19.8g28%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 660kJ / 158kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta with spinach, sunflower seeds, pine nuts and chickpeas in a pesto dressing.
- Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
- Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail.
- We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
- Prepare for veg unleashed!
- Pasta tossed with green pesto, luxurious toasted pine nuts, chickpeas, zingy garlic and spinach
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Chickpeas (20%) [Chickpeas (Sulphites), Salt], Spinach (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Sunflower Seeds, Parsley, Olive Oil, Toasted Pine Nuts, Lemon Juice, Mint, Pumpkin Seeds, Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|660kJ / 158kcal
|1981kJ / 473kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|19.8g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|54.6g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|8.1g
|Protein
|5.0g
|15.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.8g
|Pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020