Wicked Kitchen Pesto Pasta Salad Bowl 300G

Wicked Kitchen Pesto Pasta Salad Bowl 300G
£ 3.00
£1.00/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1981kJ 473kcal
    24%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 660kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta with spinach, sunflower seeds, pine nuts and chickpeas in a pesto dressing.
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail.
  • We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleashed!
  • Pasta tossed with green pesto, luxurious toasted pine nuts, chickpeas, zingy garlic and spinach
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Chickpeas (20%) [Chickpeas (Sulphites), Salt], Spinach (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Sunflower Seeds, Parsley, Olive Oil, Toasted Pine Nuts, Lemon Juice, Mint, Pumpkin Seeds, Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Each pack (300g)
Energy 660kJ / 158kcal1981kJ / 473kcal
Fat6.6g19.8g
of which saturates0.7g2.1g
Carbohydrate18.2g54.6g
of which sugars1.2g3.6g
Fibre2.7g8.1g
Protein5.0g15.0g
Salt0.6g1.8g
Pack contains 1 serving--

